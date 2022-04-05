Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $48.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVTR. Barclays raised their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Avantor has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,637 shares of company stock worth $619,680. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.