AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.63 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $9.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.43. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2023 earnings at $10.69 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.06.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $251.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.44. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $183.58 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,475,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

