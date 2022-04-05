AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ AUTO opened at $2.42 on Friday. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in AutoWeb in the second quarter worth $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoWeb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in AutoWeb by 42.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 57,141 shares during the period. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $3,308,000. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

