Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $71,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,322. The stock has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.17 and its 200 day moving average is $219.37. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

