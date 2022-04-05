Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.51) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.69) to GBX 860 ($11.28) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 701.78 ($9.20).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 655.40 ($8.60) on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 538 ($7.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 650.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 663.45. The company has a market capitalization of £6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.02.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

