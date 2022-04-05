Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Up 3.6%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.41. 98,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,543,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,839,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,900,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,266,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,751,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,969,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

