ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

ATN International has a payout ratio of 566.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3,400.0%.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52. ATN International has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $51.51.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATNI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATN International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial reduced their price target on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ATN International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 132.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

