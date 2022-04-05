Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 117.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $317.18 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $207.83 and a one year high of $483.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of -149.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.75.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

