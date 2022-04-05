Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target Cut to SEK 635 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 665 to SEK 635 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATLKY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 486 to SEK 489 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $511.50.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.06. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.71.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

