Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AAWW traded down $5.22 on Tuesday, reaching $76.50. 6,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,728. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

