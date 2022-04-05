Atlantic Securities Initiates Coverage on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $180.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.42. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after buying an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.