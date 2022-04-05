Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.18.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

In other news, insider Harriett J. Robinson bought 1,363,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,455,236.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

