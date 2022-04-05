Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Insider Buys $5,455,236.00 in Stock

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) insider Harriett J. Robinson acquired 1,363,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,455,236.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. Atlantic American Co. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.