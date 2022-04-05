Atento’s (ATTO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.
Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $28.04 on Friday. Atento has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09.
Atento Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
