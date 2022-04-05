Atento’s (ATTO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $28.04 on Friday. Atento has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atento by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atento by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atento by 40,368.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Atento in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Atento in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

