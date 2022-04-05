Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of ATRA stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.29. 1,268,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.79. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.