Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 460 ($6.03) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.30) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Friday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.90) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 488 ($6.40).

ATYM opened at GBX 390 ($5.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 411.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 396.18. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 265 ($3.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 450 ($5.90). The company has a market capitalization of £545.44 million and a PE ratio of 4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

