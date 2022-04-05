Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.460-$-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.57 million.

ASPU stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. 202,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,662. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. The company has a market cap of $31.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 26,236 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

