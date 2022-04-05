ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,280 ($29.90) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.57) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($46.69) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.28) to GBX 2,900 ($38.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,913.85 ($51.33).

LON ASC opened at GBX 1,776 ($23.29) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,870.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,310.49. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 1,502 ($19.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,924 ($77.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($29.10), for a total value of £5,936,246.61 ($7,785,241.46).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

