ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ASML by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in ASML by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $898.33.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $27.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $653.83. 38,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $558.77 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $650.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $738.07.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.