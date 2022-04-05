Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
APWC stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.