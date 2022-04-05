Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 5,652.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,652.50 ($74.13).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($87.21) to GBX 5,940 ($77.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($76.07) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,850 ($76.72) to GBX 5,230 ($68.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($85.25) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of LON:AHT traded down GBX 116.47 ($1.53) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,714.53 ($61.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,413. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,391.28 ($57.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,572 ($86.19). The company has a market capitalization of £20.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,013.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,617.24.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.