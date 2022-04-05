ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

ASGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in ASGN by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.61. ASGN has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $131.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

