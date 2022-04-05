Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.91.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.93. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $96.97 and a 52 week high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. Analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

