Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 8,333 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ASAN traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. 3,982,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,247,435. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.20. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Asana by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.54.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

