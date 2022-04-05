Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.27.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of ARVN opened at $73.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.99. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $108.46.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $55,563.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,923. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth $2,549,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth $1,939,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 13.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,631,000 after purchasing an additional 90,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.