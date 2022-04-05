Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Hits New 12-Month High at $177.39

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.39 and last traded at $174.87, with a volume of 871691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,681,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 927,372 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after buying an additional 767,671 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,109,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,728,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

