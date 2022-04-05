Argon Market Capitalization Achieves $719,444.65 (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Argon has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $719,444.65 and approximately $62,720.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00048985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.40 or 0.07516145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00048751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,659.39 or 1.00045227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00055545 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,444,996 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

