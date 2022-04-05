Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. 435,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,195. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.37. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $41,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,366 shares of company stock worth $287,812. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

