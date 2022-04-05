Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

RCUS has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.43.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 81.14 and a beta of 0.84. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. The company had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 94,862 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,311,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

