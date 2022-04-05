Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) & AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) Head to Head Survey

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) and AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Arcimoto has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEA-Bridges Impact has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arcimoto and AEA-Bridges Impact’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcimoto $4.39 million 50.42 -$47.56 million ($1.30) -4.45 AEA-Bridges Impact N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A

AEA-Bridges Impact has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcimoto.

Profitability

This table compares Arcimoto and AEA-Bridges Impact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcimoto -996.96% -68.12% -60.78% AEA-Bridges Impact N/A -24.88% 1.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of Arcimoto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Arcimoto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arcimoto and AEA-Bridges Impact, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcimoto 0 2 2 0 2.50 AEA-Bridges Impact 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcimoto presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 210.88%. Given Arcimoto’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than AEA-Bridges Impact.

Arcimoto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security. The Deliverator is for last-mile delivery and general fleet utility. The Cameo is for film, sports, and influencers, and the Arcimoto Roadster is an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine. The company was founded by Mark D. Frohnmayer on November 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, OR.

AEA-Bridges Impact Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

