Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Up to $136.40

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.40, but opened at $140.99. Arch Resources shares last traded at $142.88, with a volume of 7,629 shares trading hands.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.40.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 60.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.52%.

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.