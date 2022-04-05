Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 30,073 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William C. Green purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 64.91%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

