Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ARBE stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97. Arbe Robotics has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $17.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBE. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,384,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,020,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

