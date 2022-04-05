Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

APTO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

APTO opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $135.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 1,070.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

