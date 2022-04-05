Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.
APTO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
APTO opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $135.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 1,070.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.
About Aptose Biosciences (Get Rating)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
