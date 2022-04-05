AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of AptarGroup worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 24.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 130.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

AptarGroup stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $118.41. 268,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,012. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.61.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

