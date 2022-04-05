Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

