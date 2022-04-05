Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Lannebo Fonder AB’s 4th Largest Position

Lannebo Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.7% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

