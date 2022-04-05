Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Position Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARI opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.24. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 71.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 81.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

