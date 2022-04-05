Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Lukas Scheibler Sells 11,496 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 11,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $632,854.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lukas Scheibler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Lukas Scheibler sold 1,666 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $77,968.80.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

