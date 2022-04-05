Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Anthem by 7.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 36.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Anthem by 33.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 36.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $489.34 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $349.05 and a 1 year high of $505.95. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $461.52 and its 200-day moving average is $436.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.05.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

