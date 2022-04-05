Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.30

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $32.23, with a volume of 23072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,189,000 after acquiring an additional 94,788 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,706,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $11,275,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 136,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,131,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 46,078 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

