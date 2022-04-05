Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE AM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.87. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 107,806 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 425,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.