Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given New €65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.52.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $61.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $910,682,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $628,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,448 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,552,000 after purchasing an additional 413,017 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $24,156,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after acquiring an additional 389,836 shares during the period.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

