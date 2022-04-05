Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4,300.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,900.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3,075.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,523.00.

Shares of AAUKF traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $55.02.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

