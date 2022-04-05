Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Director Jonathan Morgan Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Morgan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). Analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 275,306 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 477,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 210,084 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 443,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 137,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AOMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

