Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,000. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

