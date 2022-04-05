Andesa Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,125 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.0% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $314.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.13 and a 200-day moving average of $311.30. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

