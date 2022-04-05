Analyzing Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) & SCVX (NYSE:SCVX)

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Velo3D has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCVX has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Velo3D and SCVX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D $27.44 million 58.67 -$107.09 million N/A N/A SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A

SCVX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Velo3D.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of SCVX shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Velo3D and SCVX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 1 0 2 0 2.33 SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Velo3D presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.14%. Given Velo3D’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Velo3D is more favorable than SCVX.

Profitability

This table compares Velo3D and SCVX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D N/A -31.92% -5.77% SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12%

Summary

Velo3D beats SCVX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Velo3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

SCVX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

