Analyzing Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Tekla Life Sciences Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and Goldman Sachs BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tekla Life Sciences Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 1 0 0 2.00

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.47%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Tekla Life Sciences Investors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tekla Life Sciences Investors and Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tekla Life Sciences Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $346.98 million 5.81 $192.43 million $1.89 10.47

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Tekla Life Sciences Investors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tekla Life Sciences Investors and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tekla Life Sciences Investors N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 55.46% 13.55% 6.53%

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Tekla Life Sciences Investors on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors (Get Rating)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of small cap companies. It employs fundamental analysis with a focus on factors such as market position for services or products, experience of business management, technological expertise, and the ability either to generate funds internally to finance growth or to secure outside sources of capital to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NASDAQ Biotech Index and the S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as H&Q Life Sciences Investors fund. Tekla Life Sciences Investors was formed on February 20, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Goldman Sachs BDC (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

