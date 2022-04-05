Analyzing STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) & Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 15.67% 22.74% 13.14% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Sigma Designs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $12.76 billion 3.04 $2.00 billion $2.16 19.75 Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for STMicroelectronics and Sigma Designs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 1 4 9 0 2.57 Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.55%. Given STMicroelectronics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe STMicroelectronics is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Risk & Volatility

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Sigma Designs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides industrial application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application-specific standard products (ASSPs); general purpose analog products; custom analog ICs; wireless charging solutions; galvanic isolated gate drivers; low and high voltage amplifiers, comparators, and current-sense amplifiers; MasterGaN, a solution that integrates a silicon driver and GaN power transistors in a single package; wireline and wireless connectivity ICs; touch screen controllers; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) products, including sensors or actuators; and optical sensing solutions. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers; radio frequency (RF) and electrically erasable programmable read-only memories; and RF, digital, and mixed-signal ASICs. It also provides assembly and other services. The company sells its products through distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. It serves automotive, industrial, personal electronics and communications equipment, and computers and peripherals markets. STMicroelectronics N.V. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Sigma Designs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

